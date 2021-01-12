The Haves and the Have Nots season 8 episode 9 return date hopes







Do you want to know The Haves and the Have Nots season 8 episode 9 return date, or at least what it could very well be on OWN? Go ahead and consider this piece your early source for info!

Let’s go ahead and start off this article with the bad news: You won’t be seeing episode 9 anytime soon. That’s all due to the fact that episode 8 is the midseason finale, and it’s meant to make you wonder what the future could hold for some of these characters. You can add to this the doubly-bad news announced earlier today that this is the final season: Once tonight’s episode is over, you could be stuck waiting a while to check out the aftermath.

At the time of this writing, we should note that there is no confirmed return date for The Haves and the Have Nots. With that being said, we do at least have a good feeling it will be back at some point in 2021. While the pandemic certainly limits all shows in terms of their ability to film, there is plenty of time between now and the end of the year. We do think you’ll be waiting at least months, though — after all, remember that there’s no real need for a hiatus at all if they were to just come back and air more episodes in just a couple of weeks.

We’re sure that before the final episodes air, there will be some sort of video preview for what lies ahead — we’re also hoping that there is a promise of closure for some of the show’s key characters, given the fact that we’ve been invested in the world for so long.

Related News – Check out more thoughts on the show ending with season 8

What do you want to see on The Haves and the Have Nots season 8 episode 9?

Are you bummed to be waiting for so long in order to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and then also stick around to ensure that you don’t miss any other news. (Photo: OWN.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







