The Haves and the Have Nots ending at OWN with season 8







As we gear up for the midseason finale tonight on OWN, there is some important news to note for The Haves and the Have Nots. Season 8 will be the final season for the show, and we have to now prepare for the final curtain to drop.

In a statement today, Oprah Winfrey herself confirmed that the Tyler Perry production will end after the second half of episodes premiere (date to be determined). Here is what she had to say on the subject:

“The Haves and the Have Nots was the first scripted drama we aired on OWN, and to say it took off from the first day it hit the air is an understatement … It’s all due to one man’s creativity and very vivid imagination, a man I refer to as my ‘big little brother,’ Tyler Perry. I thank Tyler, the incredible cast, the tireless crew and every single viewer who watched with bated breath each week and tweeted along with us these past eight years. I will be watching alongside you all during this final season.”

While the ratings for The Haves and the Have Nots have slipped over the past couple of years, this was still a show averaging more than a million live viewers a week. We do think it could’ve gone on for a while, but all good things must end. This is a show that has had an incredible run, especially when you consider that most other shows don’t tend to run more than five or six years on cable. This is already an outlier in a big way, and the cast and crew have to be proud for all of their accomplishments so far.

We do believe that OWN as a network does owe this show a great debt — though in between losing this and also Greenleaf last year, the overall roster does feel a little bit emptier.

