This Is Us season 5 episode 7 spoilers: Is Madison giving birth?







Next week on This Is Us season 5 episode 7, we are going to be at an enormous point in Kevin Pearson’s life. As we saw in the closing minutes tonight, Madison is in labor, and he needs to find a way to get back to her.

The problem? He’s been in Vancouver working on a movie — and it remains to be seen how many other hurdles there are. Kevin was in a panicked state when he was speaking to Randall on the phone, and that’s indicative of a tremendous amount of stress on his mind. You synopsis for This Is Us season 5 episode 7 indicates this further:

01/19/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Kevin embarks on a stressful road trip. Jack and young Kevin go to a football training camp. TV-14

There is a lot that we need to learn about Madison and Kevin within this episode, mostly in terms of what happens to their relationship after the fact. Save for Kevin being being a father to twins in the future, we don’t know a whole lot else about what happens. do he and Madison stay together? Is Madison even still alive down the road? The writers have left all of it ambiguous, and this installment could at least be what gets us on the road to figuring a few more things out.

In some ways, you can argue that this episode (entitled “There”) is the conclusion to another Big Three trilogy. We started with a Kate spotlight, after all, and tonight we had a story all about Randall.

