Chicago Fire season 9, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD schedules tweaked







For everyone wanting to know the schedule coming up for Chicago Fire plus Chicago Med and Chicago PD, we’ve not got a much better sense of it.

Let’s start off by saying this: We know that there is a lot of confusion out there. We also understand why. Due to the Capitol attacks last week, the three NBC shows were all preempted. Those episodes are now poised to air on Wednesday, with Chicago Med leading into Chicago Fire and Chicago PD as per usual.

Where things get a little bit tricky, meanwhile, comes via the following week. Due to inauguration coverage on January 20, One Chicago will be off the air again. Basically, what this means is that episodes originally scheduled to air on January 13 (prior to the January 6 preemption) are now going to be airing on January 27. So you’ll have three hours of new episodes tomorrow, and then a little bit more in two weeks.

In the event that you haven’t gotten some of the details about tomorrow’s One Chicago episodes yet, we suggest that you view the official synopses below…

Chicago Med, “Do You Know the Way Home” – 01/13/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Charles and April team up to take on a mysterious patient in the ED. Dr. Halstead is forced to make a life-or-death decision for one of his trial patients. Dr. Marcel is confronted by his past when a former acquaintance is brought into the ED.

Chicago Fire, “Smash Therapy” – 01/13/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A mishap on the aerial ladder in the midst of a fire rescue leaves Mouch shaken and questioning his abilities. Kidd looks for support from Severide while Casey and Brett discuss their future.

Chicago PD, “Tender Age” – 01/13/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ruzek and Burgess discover a child walking alone in the middle of the street and when they take her home, they discover her entire family has been murdered. Upton is approached with a job offer from the FBI.

