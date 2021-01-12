The Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: Is Sarah Trott okay? Is she leaving?







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on The Bachelor episode 3 when it comes on ABC next week? Then prepare yourself for more drama. That feels almost like a given at this point. Victoria, for example, was clearly set up as the villain of the season based on how she is taking time away from other women and their chance to find love.

Of course, we knew that there would be more dates moving forward on the show … but the real drama now feels a little more serious. Sarah Trott seemed as though she was about to pass out at the Rose Ceremony and needed medical attention. We don’t have any evidence that she’s leaving the show, but it’s possible that she could given that the whole experience is overwhelming to her. There’s also just the frustration that Victoria is sticking around and/or causing more drama — judging form the promo, we assume that she is not getting eliminated at the Rose Ceremony.

So who is the favorite right now? Bri has to be in the running since she had such a great one-on-one date, but it’s also far too early to chalk up anyone as the runaway contender for the final rose. We think that if Sarah stays she could also be up there, but whether or not this show is for her is something that she may ask herself.

