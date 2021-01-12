Batwoman season 2 spoilers: More insight all about Safiyah







There has been so much attention given to Batwoman season 2 in the context of Javicia Leslie as the new lead, and we certainly understand that. It’s a huge change for the show!

With that being said, though, there are still questions about the story beyond what we saw in the first season. Alice is still going to be around, but someone else is going to rise to the forefront in Safiyah. You heard a lot about her in season 2, but now she’s going to be there in the flesh.

So what does that mean for the future of the story? Think in terms of chaos … and plenty of constant surprises. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Shivaani Ghai (who plays Saifyah) makes it clear that one surprise that you’ll get a sense of early on is that her character is not quite who you thought based on the first season. Not only that, but there will be a lot of development when it comes to her history with Alice:

“She’s not what we expected from season 1 … She does come across as someone who is quite charming and kind. She has a definite soft spot for Alice. You will learn as we go on that there’s definitely a much deeper relationship there.”

Ultimately, we imagine that the show is going to ease its way into the presentation of Safiyah’s story arc. Like with most other series within the Arrowverse, there really shouldn’t be any pressure to throw the villain’s story all at you at once.

In the early going, our hope is just that we get to know Leslie’s Ryan Wilder, and then of course also her relationship with a lot of the other characters on the series. We’re basically going to have to see new introductions all across the board.

Related News – Be sure to get some other news right now when it comes to Batwoman

What do you most want to see when it comes to Batwoman season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







