The Resident season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Is Cain’s life in danger?







Want to get some more news when it comes to The Resident season 4 episode 3? This is an installment airing on January 26, and it’s going to be a world-altering one for Barrett Cain. Will he be able to survive when he finds himself becoming the patient? That is one of the questions we’re left to answer on an installment entitled (fittingly) “The Accidental Patient.”

Of course, this episode isn’t just going to be as simple as seeing whether or not a single life will be saved. There are other people in danger, and you’ll end up getting to see a good bit of that play out — to go along with some valuable character moments and Bell’s attempt to turn the reputation of Chastain around.

For more details, take a look at The Resident season 4 episode 3 synopsis below:

When Cain tries to be a hero at a crash scene, he is struck by a car, causing Chastain’s doctors to put aside their personal issues to try and save his life. Conrad and Nic team up to help one of the crash victims, whose secretive past makes it difficult to identify a diagnosis. Meanwhile, Bell brings his TV crew to the hospital in hopes of garnering positive attention for Chastain, and Mina opens up to Nic, only to find out that Nic is holding on to a secret of her own in the all-new “The Accidental Patient” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Jan. 26 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-403) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

We’ve wondered for a while if Cain will stick around on the show long-term, and there are a number of reasons for that. We had imagined that he was going to be a one-season adversary-of-sorts, but then season 3 didn’t quite go as planned.

