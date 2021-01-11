The Rookie season 3: What’s behind the latest ratings drop?







When you take a look at some of the latest ratings for The Rookie season 3, they may suggest that there are some serious signs of concern. Ultimately, though, we don’t think the situation is exactly as bad as some of the numbers pay look on the surface.

Let’s start this piece off, though, by talking about those said numbers. This past episode of the show ended up drawing only a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over three million viewers. These mark series lows for the show, and you’d love to see a situation where those numbers start to recover.

Now let’s to some of those caveats, which are playing at least some sort of a role in the numbers we are seeing. It all begins with the fact that last night’s new episode aired opposite the NFL playoffs, which means that there were fewer viewers around in general. Now, follow that up with a reminder that there was also not all that much in the way of fantastic lead-ins for the show, and after a super-long hiatus it’s been harder for The Rookie this season to come out of the gate with big numbers.

It still remains to be seen whether or not the show will be coming back for a fourth season but for now, we’re trying our best to remain hopeful. There are a lot of things that will need to be considered and by and large, we expect the ratings in the spring to matter more than any other. That’s when the show will be a little more free from NFL competition, but can it get some people back watching live who aren’t doing so currently? We have to wait and see a little bit on that.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie right now

What do you think about these particular numbers for The Rookie season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







