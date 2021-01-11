Blue Bloods season 11 episode 7: The current air date, schedule notes







It’s not often that you have to present schedule updates on a show like Blue Bloods, mostly because it often airs like clockwork at the same sort of time every year.

However, 2020-21 is not your standard sort of TV season. That should be very much clear at this point. We’ve seen filming delays, schedule changes, and also debates as to how much to reference current events. We don’t think it’s going to get more consistent in the immediate future, though we’re hoping that we’re starting to move towards some stability in the spring.

So in getting back to Blue Bloods, let’s go ahead and share now what we know:

Friday, January 15 – There is no new installment on this day, which is kind of strange given that there are episodes of MacGyver and Magnum PI airing before. We have seen this before, so it’s not as though it’s a complete jaw-hits-the-ground sort of shocker.

Friday, January 22 – We reported last week that there is a new episode airing here — the title is “Spilling Secrets” but unfortunately, that’s all we know. Hopefully, there will be a synopsis or some other information coming in the days ahead.

Friday, January 29 – Yet again, we’ve got a repeat. This is going to be rather frustrating to follow, no?

Friday, February 5 – Finally, there is another new episode scheduled! This is one that doesn’t have a title yet, but we’re hoping that there will be some more information on it at least by the time the episode on the 22nd airs.

Remember that these dates/times are all subject to change, and we’ve seen some schedule swaps recently with some other CBS shows including Young Sheldon. We’ll have more updates when they are available.

