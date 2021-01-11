The Bachelor episode 2 spoilers: Matt James, Bri Springs’ ATV ride







In just a matter of hours The Bachelor episode 2 is poised to arrive on ABC, so why not go ahead and take a look at what to expect?

In the video below, you can get an early look at one of the first one-on-one dates of the season courtesy of Matt James and Bri Springs. These two are going to be going on quite the adventure, as they spend a lot of time together on an ATV before things start to spin out of control. They both look to be okay, but this is a date clearly designed to make use of the Pennsylvania resort and all of the cool things that can be done there.

One of the interesting narratives that we’ll be seeing throughout the season is simply this: How will the early favorites react to this? How are some of the other women going to react to them? It’s a lot when you aren’t traveling around at all, and this is something that we got an early look at with Clare Crawley and Dale Moss. Because she couldn’t keep it a secret who her overwhelming favorite was, it put her in a position where some of the other guys got frustrated and even wanted to leave. We do think that Matt will either be more uncertain on his favorites … or at the very least have a little bit more of a poker face. Time will tell there.

Not really how you'd expect this to end 😳 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/a20Gf6Dayl — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 11, 2021

