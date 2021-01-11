NCIS season 18: Has filming shutdown impacted any air dates?







As many people out there are aware, NCIS season 18 has incurred some behind the scenes challenges already. Take, for example, filming restrictions due to the global health crisis, plus also delays to production early on in 2021.

So have these delays changed any upcoming air days? It’s possible that they could moving forward but, for the time being, that hasn’t been the case. The show is still slated to return on January 19 with two new episodes, and it was announced just last week that another episode entitled “1mm” is going to be coming on January 26.

For some more news on NCIS in video form, be sure to check out the latest below! Once you watch that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist. We’ll have other news coming soon…

As for what’s happening beyond this, CBS unveiled a first look at their early February schedule today, and it reveals that there is no new episode airing on Tuesday, February 2. Does this mean that we’re starting to see a delay in new episodes rolling out? It may be tempting to think this, but the answer is a little bit more complicated than that. Instead, this is mostly just a trend that we’ve seen with NCIS for many years now. Think back to both season 17 and season 16 — there was no new episode airing the first week of February on either one of those seasons. In the past, this has had a lot to do with the annual State of the Union Address.

For now, we wouldn’t read too much into there being no new episode in early February — we’d be more shocked if there was no new episode on February 9, given that this will be the first chance to air an episode following the Super Bowl. It could even be a big episode — remember when “She” was promoted for the first time being the big game?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Bishop and Torres’ future on NCIS coming up

What do you most want to see on NCIS season 18 coming up?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







