NCIS season 18 episode 6 spoilers: Bishop and Torres are trapped!







We’ve known for a little while that NCIS season 18 episode 6 is entitled “1mm.” Now, we’ve learned that it’s a big Bishop/Torres episode. It’s a chance for the two of them to spend a lot of time together, though it isn’t exactly in the most ideal of circumstances.

Want a further explanation? Then take a look at the just-released NCIS season 18 episode 6 synopsis below:

“1mm” – Following a tip about smuggled weapons, Bishop and Torres engage in a shootout in a former sheriff’s residence that’s now a historical site, only to find themselves locked in abandoned jail cells there, on NCIS, Tuesday, Jan. 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The first thing that is worth questioning about this episode is the time period. Is this an installment that is bringing us back into the present, or at least close to it? It’s not altogether clear that the Fornell story is 100% over here, but if it is, it would make sense to move things forward a little bit. If the episode is set in the present, what’s exciting about that is the chance to get into some uncharted territory.

We’ve heard before from Wilmer Valderrama that the show is going to examine Bishop and Torres more than ever this season. That doesn’t mean that the two of them are going to become a couple, but we’ve got a feeling that there could be some discussions here. They’ll certainly have a lot of time if they’re stuck without access to other people.

If you love Valderrama and Emily Wickersham, we’re at least pretty confident that this installment is for you.

