NCIS season 18 episode 4: When to expect first ‘Sunburn’ promo







We know that the demand is there already for NCIS season 18 episode 4 footage, and for a pretty good reason. “Sunburn” marks the first opportunity to see Margo Harshman back as Delilah in a long time, and it also feels on the surface to be a different sort of story than what we’re used to. There will be a tropical setting, and a chance for McGee and Delilah to take on a very particular role in a case that will also be worked on by other members of the team in DC.

So when are you going to have a chance to see the first promo for this episode, realistically? You’ll probably be waiting for a little while still. Because the show is not back until January 19, there is no reason to think that we’d see a promo before January 12. Typically, we see promos debut one week before the next new episode airs, though what could be a little different in this case is that we’re gearing up for a two-hour event! There are two installments coming on January 19 and because of that, CBS could choose to get an early jump on things.

By the time these two episodes are done airing, we do expect to get answers on a few different subjects. Take, for example, the state of things with Gibbs and Fornell as they continue their investigation into the drug ring. That should help to get us a little bit closer to the story’s present-day timeline.

