NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 9 promo: Cliffhanger aftermath







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 9? If you enjoyed tonight’s episode, you’ll see more of it!

We’ll admit that entering tonight’s episode, we honestly had no idea that we were getting into a two-parter. We were caught a little by surprise with the way that it was going, and how things came to a close with that dramatic shootout at the conclusion of the hour. Sabatino is going to be back for more in the next new episode, as will a number of the arcs that you saw on this go-around.

We don’t expect that this is an arc that will be around for the entirety of the season, but we’re at least glad to see the drama escalate a little bit. Judging from the promo, we better be prepared for a nuclear threat that will put just about every character in NCIS on edge.

So what’s going on with Deeks along the way? We’ve been seeing him undergoing his training, but we know already that it isn’t going well. By the end of the episode, he was speaking with Kensi hoping for support. We’ll see where the journey takes him, but based on the info that is out there right now, he runs into danger where he could get thrown out … but if he does, Hetty could be waiting with a special offer for him. We’re glad to see Linda Hunt continue to be a part of this season, even if it is remote. (Production is doing its best to accommodate Linda from afar during the pandemic.)

Oh, and did we mention that Callen is ready to make a big commitment with Anna? It will be a part of this installment, even if it’s not in the promo.

