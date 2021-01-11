Big Brother: Nicole Franzel pregnant! She, Victor Arroyo reveal news







Mrs. Carter: There is some big news coming from within the Big Brother community, and it’s fantastic for Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo.

In a new post on Instagram, Nicole revealed that she is expecting her first child, and that she and Vic are planning to welcome their “new sidekick” in July. This is tremendous news for the two of them, and we couldn’t be happier for them!

Nicole and Victor’s journey first began when they competed together on Big Brother 18, which was Franzel’s second appearance on the CBS franchise. The two did not actually start dating until after the season, but they went on to compete together on The Amazing Race (where they are pictured above). Nicole also competed last summer on Big Brother 22, where she finished third and discussed often her upcoming wedding to Victor.

This past fall, the two announced that they were delaying their wedding due to the global pandemic. Once they get to their special day there, we’re sure that we will hear more about it.

Nicole and Victor are just one of many Big Brother couples who found love and started a family thanks to being on the show together. Look at Brendon and Rachel, Jeff and Jordan, or Dani and Dominic as some other examples of this. We think that a lot of the show’s success with relationships is that unlike The Bachelor, the romance is never anywhere near as forced. There is time for people to get to know each other, while also working together with a common, separate goal in mind. (It probably helps that they’re locked in a house together for a long time.)

Are you happy for Nicole and Victor?

