NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama shares surprise purchase from TV past

Before Wilmer played Nick Torres on the CBS institution, he was part of another iconic series in That 70’s Show, where he was none other than foreign exchange student Fez. He got to take part in a lot of fun shenanigans over the years, and when the show came to an end, he decided to take a part of it home with him for good.

In a new segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show (see below), Wilmer shares with the host that after That 70’s Show was over, he ended up purchasing the iconic Vista Cruiser car (best known from the opening title sequence) for $500. At this point, it’s one of his most prized possessions and he wants to ensure that it lives on in his family for generations to come. It’s a nice reminder of how much he embraces the work that he does and is proud of it after the fact — almost we imagine that there are a lot of fans out there who would love to have this car in their own garage!

With this in mind, we’re of course wondering what Wilmer could take home from the NCIS set whenever the show is done (hopefully not soon). Could someone give him one of the desks at the office? Could he navigate through a river somewhere using one of Gibbs’ boats?

