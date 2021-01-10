Sex and the City revival at HBO Max confirmed by Sarah Jessica Parker







There’s no more need for speculation as to whether or not there will be a Sex and the City revival over at HBO Max. Today, it was officially confirmed!

In a new post on Instagram (see below), series star and executive producer Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed that the new version of the show is happening — there is no specific return date or anything else as of yet, but it’s certainly something to look forward to. Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon are both poised to return, per TVLine, as Charlotte and Miranda, joining of course Parker as Carrie Bradshaw.

Of course, the missing series regular is none other than Kim Cattrall, who has expressed no interest on multiple occasions in returning to play Samantha Jones. Can Sex in the City really work without her? We have a hard time viewing it as the same show, mostly because it’s the ensemble and the relationship between these friends that made the original HBO series so great.

With that being said, we certainly understand the desire among some cast and crew members to come back and do more — if a revival ends up being closure, it would be far more fitting than the underwhelming Sex and the City 2 movie. That didn’t quite fit with what we knew the show to be, largely because we spent so much time outside of New York. That was as much a character on the show as anyone or anything. This redemption tour in a way could feel like that of Dexter, which is also coming back for more.

We’ll have to wait and see who else from the original series ends up returning — there are some actors who are busy on some other projects, so their availability here could very well depend on timing.

What do you think about the Sex and the City revival getting the green light?

