Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? The January, February schedule







Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? What is there to look forward to in terms of a return date? This article will give you all of the information that we’ve got at the moment.

So let’s kick things off here with the bad news: There is no episode of the show on the air now. What gives with that? It has a lot to do with the fact that we’re in an extended NFL-related hiatus. There’s no real desire for Fox to air programming opposite something like postseason football, or some of the other programming that can populate networks this time of year.

With that in mind, there are no new episodes through the remainder of January. Instead, you will be waiting around until Sunday, February 14 to see the next new installment. That is at least the current plan, but remember that all things within the TV world are subject to change and you should go ahead and be prepared for that over the next few weeks. By the end of the month, we’re sure that there will be a few more details about the February return.

In general, we would expect the bulk of the remaining episodes to air in the spring months — and of course beyond that, we’d be on the lookout for more insight on the long-term future. It’s clear at this point that The Simpsons is not a show going anywhere in the near future, and there is a good bit of content to be excited about still in the long-term. Think just in terms of casual comedy and escapism; after making episodes for more than the past three decades, it’s clear at this point that the show’s producers know what they are doing. They’ll find a way to please their total audience.

