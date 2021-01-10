Cobra Kai season 4: When could filming take place?







As we prepare for Cobra Kai season 4 to launch on Netflix in the future, there are of course a lot of things to wonder about. Take, for example, when production is going to begin.

Could it happen at some point this year? That is the hope, though the reality certainly remains that this is going to be a more challenging year for filming than anyone could have anticipated. There was work going on during the pandemic for most of the fall, but so far in 2021 things are at a standstill. While some productions could be returning to work later this year, nothing is altogether guaranteed.

Speaking in a recent interview with Pop Culture, show executive producer Josh Heald had the following to say about what some of the plans currently are:

“[The pandemic] has thrown a wrench into everyone’s plans for exactly when production begins … But our expectation is in early 2021, we will be in production. We are just keeping our heads down and making sure that the story makes sense and the scripts are solid and getting our ducks in a row so the moment that everything looks good, we can begin.”

Ultimately, the best thing the producers can do right now is work to ensure that everything is perfect. There’s a recognition here that there is only so much that is possible on their end given the current state of the country amidst the pandemic. When filming does start, you can be assured that all of the proper precautions will be in place. Safety is going to remain the top priority for all parties involved, and that should allow the actors and crew members to focus on simply the work itself.

