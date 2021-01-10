Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, January 10?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Given recent headlines, the demand is certainly there. We know that Oliver would have a lot to say about the events of the past week, most notably the horrendous attack that took place at the Capitol in Washington DC.

Unfortunately, we come bearing some bad news: There is no installment tonight. We had wondered for a little while as to whether or not HBO would surprise everyone with an unplanned episode, mostly to talk about what is going on in the world right now. However, there has been no announcement of it, and surprise episodes are not something that Last Week Tonight has done in the past. The closest thing we’ve seen to it are web exclusives, which are more than likely recorded in advance.

Alas, Last Week Tonight has a schedule that is long planned-out, and getting the show back on the air is not something that happens immediately. The segments are thorough and well-researched. By the time we see it back in February, the Capitol attack may still be generating headlines; yet, so well a number of other things. With the way this current news cycle is going, it’s almost impossible to predict where things are going to be a month from now. It’s virtually impossible in order to predict where things are going to be next week. Consider all of this now as we look to the future.

As for whether or not Oliver could comment on the Capitol headlines on Twitter, it’s possible, but remember that he is not a prolific tweeter.

A specific Last Week Tonight premiere date will likely come out over the next few weeks, alongside some cheeky key art and maybe a quote or to on what to expect.

