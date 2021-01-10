NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 9: Will Callen propose to Anna?







Next week’s NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 9 is airing on CBS come January 17, and odds are, it’s going to be memorable. We cannot say for certain that Callen and Anna are going to get engaged in this episode, but there’s at least a chance of it!

Want some evidence of it? Then take a look at the official NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 9 synopsis below:

“A Fait Accompli” – While NCIS must track down an organized crime leader who is trying to buy stolen defense technology, Callen goes to Anna to ask the ultimate question. Also, Deeks is kicked out of NCIS training only to find that Hetty has a life-changing surprise for him, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The Callen/Anna engagement, if it happens, absolutely does feel earned. Just think for a moment about the long journey we’ve been on to get to this very moment. We’ve seen them struggle and live in completely different parts of the world — there was even a time when it didn’t seem like Bar Paly’s character was ever going to be able to return to the US.

Yet, there’s no guarantee we’ll get our happy moment in this episode. We know that NCIS: Los Angeles is a show that loves to keep us waiting! We’ve been waiting for a good year-plus already on the subject of whether or not Kensi and Deeks will start a family, and the writers have not exactly rushed to give us answers to that. Our preference is that we do get an engagement soon, mostly because it would be nice to move into some sort of wedding territory by the end of the season. Who doesn’t love weddings as a finale story?

