Power Book II: Ghost return date: Want more season 2 info?







If you are out there eagerly awaiting more news on a Power Book II: Ghost return date, you’ll be waiting for a while. At the moment, that feels abundantly clear. The folks at Starz didn’t say too much following the events of last week’s finale, and they seem fine to put more of their focus on the upcoming Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The premiere of that show is coming at some point this summer.

So when will Starz begin to promote the latest batch of Book II episodes? Of course, it’s going to begin once they actually finish filming for season 2 … which they are far from doing. Then, they have to establish some sort of clear premiere window. At that point, they can hone in on a specific date. As we inch closer to that, we may hear of a few specific announcements — think in terms of the possible status of Naturi Naughton as Tasha, or insight into what’s going on with some of the supporting characters around Tariq.

We don’t think that the network will be in all that much of a hurry to rush any news out there, largely due to the fact that they have other priorities and they want to keep people guessing for a while. We’d wager, though, that season 2 will feature Tariq more all-in with the Tejada family than ever, while Jabari’s death is probably going to have some far-reaching consequences even more so than the one at Stansfield earlier on in season 1.

Somewhere along the way here, we are expecting more insight as well from Power Book IV: Force.

