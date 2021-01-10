Blue Bloods season 11: Should we see more of Ali Stroker?







On this past Friday’s episode of Blue Bloods season 11, we had a chance in order to see Broadway star Ali Stroker make her debut. Her character Allison Mulaney was intent on keeping her detective job despite an on-the-job injury that left her in a wheelchair.

At the end of this installment, there was at least some closure on Allison’s storyline. Frank was able to come up with a way for her to stay on the job under certain stipulations, ones that Mulaney was happy to meet. She had proven herself to be continuously effective, though he still wanted to get frequent reports about her progress back in the field.

So what could come from this? From our vantage point, it would be nice to see her back as an almost-recurring presence on the show. Couldn’t she be someone Danny and Baez interact with on a few cases here and there? Since there is resolution on her story with Frank, it makes sense for her to move along to some other potential plots. We could see her being someone that other cop characters could consult with, especially since she is so good at her job.

Also, keeping Stroker around would enable the show to continue its reputation of having accomplished Broadway performers as a part of the guest cast whenever possible. Lauren Patten (who plays Eddie’s partner Witten) is one example of that. Another was the late Nick Cordero, who made a series of appearances on the show as Victor Lugo. Even a series regular of Blue Bloods in Len Cariou is considered a stage icon. It makes sense to feature theater performers as often as possible.

