SEAL Team season 4 episode 5 sneak peek: Ray fights to survive







SEAL Team season 4 episode 5 is going to be slated to arrive on Wednesday night, and this episode has been a long time coming. There is some big stuff coming over the course of this hour, and we’re also set to get an answer to one all-important question: Is Ray Perry going to make it through this in one piece?

We know that Neil Brown Jr.’s character has been captured. Not only that, but he’s already been moved around. Jason Hayes and the rest of his one-time Bravo colleagues have tried whatever they can to find him so far, but they haven’t been successful through much of it. The big question for Ray now is whether or not he can take matters into his own hands.

Put yourself in Ray’s head for a moment: You probably have plenty of confidence that your military brothers can find you. Yet, you also know that there are no guarantees. You don’t know where they are or if they’re going to make it in time, and the sneak peek below features Ray in the midst of a mad scramble, doing whatever he can in order to see if he can free himself of his restraints … or at least get out of his cell. Neither one seems to be immediately successful, but he is not giving up.

Make no mistake, Ray Perry is exhausted. This is a guy who has put his very all into ensuring that he could be free, but he is just one man. We’ll see where things go when the show comes back on the air; we’re hoping that there will be resolution, or at least if he survives. We’re not going to imagine a scenario where anything else happens…

Related News – Be sure to get some other news on SEAL Team right now

What do you want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 4 episode 5?

How do you think Ray is going to get out of this situation? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







