The Blacklist season 8 episode 4: Is the title really ‘Elizabeth Keen’?

We’ve heard rumors for a while now that the title for this episode could be “Elizabeth Keen” — a further sign that we are starting to approach the end of the road for the series. We’re still hoping that there could be a season 9 down the road, but who is a bigger threat to Raymond Reddington than Keen? We’ve said for years that she’s probably one of the two top names on the Blacklist, given that there are few people more threatening to Reddington that the person he’s been trying to protect this whole time. Killing Katarina Rostova in front of her clearly suggests that we have reached the point of no return for her … or at least so we think.

While NBC has yet to issue an official press release for episode 4 as of yet, both SpoilerTV and Reddit both are indicating this title and the attached synopsis:

As Red and the task force search for Liz, she sets a new plan in motion that has catastrophic consequences.

If and when this is confirmed, we’ll have it for you here — but for now, brace yourself for one of the most important episodes of the whole series. What is the most interesting about this synopsis to us is that Liz seems to have gone rogue on the task force, as well, meaning that she may not have all that much in the way of allies anymore. Is there any way at all to pull her back into the fold?

What do you think is coming on The Blacklist season 8 episode 4?

