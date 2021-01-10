Yellowstone season 4: When could you expect first trailer?







We know that we’re going to be waiting a long time to check out Yellowstone season 4 on Paramount Network — that much is clear. We wish that there was a way to magically get to it faster, but at the moment, we recognize fully that this isn’t going to happen. Why would the network, even with a slight rebrand coming, choose to change their biggest hit? It has a style and format that clearly works well for it as it is.

For the sake of this article, we just want to focus on something separate from the show’s return date — when the first trailer could be coming out. We’d love for it to be tomorrow, but that is certainly not going to happen, even though filming is done. The more accurate timeline is simply this: A month and a half before its premiere.

Think back to the season 3 premiere, which arrived on June 20. The first trailer came in the second week of May. Provided that season 4 starts up at about the same time, that’s the same sort of placement we would expect.

Now that we’ve said that, we do certainly have a few other questions on our mind. Take, for example, what sort of content is going to be in said trailer. Because of the crazy cliffhanger at the end of season 3, it’s going to be quite a challenge for the writers to give things away without wrecking that ending. (Of course, we want to at least assume John Dutton makes it out alive, but time will tell.)

