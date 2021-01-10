The Bachelor sneak peek: Sarah Trott, Matt James’ biplane date







Monday night’s The Bachelor is going to feature some of the first dates this season for Matt James, and they’re going to feel a little more familiar. Gone are some of the lower-budget dates we saw with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams; in their place, meanwhile, we have Matt James and Sarah Trott flying around in a biplane.

Why the change to more dramatic dates this time around? Some of it has to do with the larger amount of space the contestants have in Pennsylvania as opposed to where they were in California on The Bachelorette. Another part of it is more or less due to the fact that producers know more of what they’re doing now. They’ve spent a full season in a bubble environment and they have more experience taking on challenges. This date with Matt and Sarah has the spirit of an old-school Bachelor date, but it’s also something that can be done while staying safe. The only person with them is the pilot, and he’s in his separate part of the plane.

We’d say that this date fits within the tried-and-true category of “make the couple nervous and/or scared,” since the majority of people out there have never flown in an aircraft like this. Luckily, it does seem to bring the two closer together here. Sarah credits Matt for helping to make her feel comfortable and safe, and that may set the foundation for whatever else they have coming up. We know that Sarah has gone through a lot — she’s told the story already of her father having ALS and her putting her career in news media on pause in order to care for him. There will be a chance for her to open up to Matt here.

Typically, getting an early date on a season is an advantage — it all depends on how you make use of the time.

