The Bachelor episode 2 spoilers: Queen Victoria, Marylynn, and apologies







Stop up when this sounds familiar, but on The Bachelor episode 2 airing on ABC this Monday, there is going to be drama. Also, it’s going to involve “Queen” Victoria Larson, who seems to be bringing about more chaos than anyone this season.

What’s so interesting about the sneak peek below, though, is that it’s based more on what someone else did to Victoria rather than what she did to them. To be specific, fellow contestant Marylynn (who has been relatively quiet to date) is doing her best to apologize for something that she said. Unfortunately, Victoria is not altogether keen to listen to it. Instead, she is quickly dismissive, doesn’t let her finish, and while she claims to accept her apology, she doesn’t exactly allow for a lot of explanation on the subject.

Eventually, Victoria just leaves in the middle of the scene, claiming that she’s done with the conversation and wants to do some other things. If there is some good news to report, it’s that we don’t hear Victoria call herself a Queen once during the conversation … progress?

Mostly at this point, we’re waiting to see exactly what her connection is to Matt James that makes her appealing. We don’t mean to be saying this in some overtly cynical way, but rather as a reminder that we don’t often see everything and there’s more to what makes these women who they are.

What do you want to see with Victoria on The Bachelor episode 2?

How long do you think that she is going to make it this season? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around to score some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

