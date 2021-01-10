Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS? When is it airing?







Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS? If you tune in to the network at its standard start time, there is a chance that you may find yourself a little confused.

Luckily, there is an explanation for what is going on tonight, and it doesn’t have anything to do with the network wanting to pull it off the air. Instead, CBS has simply delayed the start time for “Operation Drano, Part II” until 10:00 p.m. Eastern time to accommodate the NFL playoff game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints. They effectively want to do their part in order to properly ensure that viewers are going to be able to see the full episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles and New Orleans without funky start times or distractions — hence, them airing slightly later than usual. At least you know about it in advance and you can prepare; also, these two shows are ironically airing tonight at the same time they did for a good chunk of last season.

Want to get some more details all about what’s coming when NCIS: New Orleans does in fact air tonight? Then go ahead and view the attached synopsis:

“Operation Drano, Part II” – When a torpedo hits a fishing trawler at sea, the entire Gulf Coast is in jeopardy as Pride and NCIS race to find the submarine before it can strike again, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, at a special time Sunday, Jan. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

One thing we should advise you of for now is that the schedule is in theory still subject to change. While we’d love to imagine it airing at the planned 10:00, there is still a possibility of further delays if the game runs long for whatever reason.

