The Serpent episode 4 spoilers: Is Charles closer to his arrest?







Are you excited to see what lies ahead on The Serpent episode 4? Next week’s new episode represents the halfway point of the story. This will give you a better sense of Charles’ destructive journey, and also where it is taking him at this point.

The primary setting this time around? Nepal, which is where there is a lot of unfortunate chaos that unfolds. Yet, are we also nearing the end of the road, or at least part of it? There are two different stories play out here, as this one will be played out alongside what the police are doing in order to ensure that they act. If you know the real-life story of Charles, you recognize that he does eventually get caught — yet, it doesn’t exactly follow a straight line and there are so many major turns that come. How far this show goes in the portrayal of said story remains to be seen.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Serpent episode 4 synopsis with some more insight all about what lies ahead:

Charles embarks on a terrifying trail of destruction in Nepal, while Nadine helps Herman gather the final evidence he needs for the police to act.

At least at this point, it’s pretty clear to the police of some of the scale in which Charles is acting. Are there more details to be worked out? Sure, but this is a point where things are about to become more intense than they’ve been before. This is a dark show, but what the producers have done a good job at is really diving into the psychological aspect of things. Very little in the world of The Serpent happens without some sort of understanding why, and honestly the show overall is better for it.

