American Gods season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Shadow’s invitation







Are you excited already to know about American Gods season 3 episode 2? It’s going to be here on Starz in just seven days. There’s no more need for an extensive wait to see what’s coming up! Tonight’s premiere served as a foundation for the rest of the season, but the largest battles are still coming.

For the upcoming episode, a lot of it is mostly just going to start with an invitation from Zorya Polunochnaya. Shadow Moon receives it, and that is going to eventually lead to a confrontation between him and Czernobog. A lot of the characters from throughout the series are going to be returning in some rather surprising ways. The show isn’t going to waste a lot of time bringing you more action, but what’s the endgame here beyond potential war? For those new to the material, there are certainly some elements of surprise still lurking throughout.

Will this be the season where the relationships reach a point of new return? How long will the dynamic sustain involving Shadow and Mr. Wednesday? This needs to be a season of answers, and beyond just that, this needs to be a season of sustainability. As fantastic as American Gods can be visually, it certainly has gone through a journey in the past few seasons. This is the season where the focus has to be on the story itself, and even that may be hard given that we miss some of the characters and actors who are no longer here.

This upcoming episode is entitled “Serious Moonlight” — we wish we had a little bit more to share in the way of an official synopsis, but unfortunately, that is not available at this given moment in time. Hopefully, we’ll have more on that soon…

Related News – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to American Gods

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Gods season 3 episode 2?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the subject below! Also, remember to stick around to score some other insight when it comes to the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







