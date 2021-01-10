This Is Us season 5 episode 6 spoilers: Prepare for more Hai backstory







Who is exactly is Hai? That is a question that a lot of This Is Us fans have been wondering for most of the season. We knew that he was a fisherman, but we didn’t really know where he was located at or how he got there.

Well, we’re glad to have a few more details all about him now. The show revealed on episode 5 that he lives in Louisiana, and we’ve got a small bit of additional backstory on him courtesy of co-executive producer K.J. Steinberg. Just take a look below, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly:

He’s a Vietnamese refugee who finds his place as a fisherman in New Orleans Parish and meets Laurel in the most unlikely way.

With Hai being a refugee, there’s a chance to explore a lot more of his history there. Vietnam has long held an important pace within the lore of This Is Us, given that this is where Jack went during the war in the past and where Kevin visited to learn more about his father’s past. As for how he meets Laurel, it could set the stage for an unconventional love story. We have a lot of questions about what happened in between the two of them meeting and Hai meeting Randall, including whether or not there is a half-sibling somewhere out there.

In the end, we know that this episode is going to contain all sorts of important revelations — it will be emotional, and we simply hope that a lot of you out there are prepared for whatever happens.

What do you think could be coming for Hai on This Is Us season 5 episode 6?

