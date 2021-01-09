Magnum PI season 3 episode 6 spoilers: First look at ‘Tell No One’







Magnum PI season 3 episode 6 carries with it the title of “Tell No One,” and it could very well be one of the darker installments this season. Why is that? It all comes down to something that happens over the course of the latest Magnum – Higgins investigation.

There are a few different things to unpack here, so let’s kick it off with the official Magnum PI season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Tell No One” – When a wealthy man hires Magnum and Higgins to find his missing wife, they are stunned when a tragedy occurs as a result of their investigation. Also, Kumu’s suspicion of her step-daughter’s boyfriend creates a divide with her and Kumu’s new relationship, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Jan. 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The title here sounds like something that a character would say after an accident, mostly as a means to cover it up. Yet, it feels out of character for either Magnum or Higgins to say this in some sort of malicious way. Instead, we lean more into the idea that this episode is going to feature some other characters perhaps saying this, or that Magnum/Higgins say this in a totally different context. Granted, there’s no guarantee that anyone on the show will. There are a lot of different ways in which this story could develop.

As for the Kumu storyline, the biggest thing that we can say right now is that we’re happy the writers are continuing to focus on the character following her spotlight on this past Friday’s episode. She adds different wrinkles to the show, especially since she has larger and deeper family connections than the majority of the other characters. Magnum’s crew, after all, consists of people who arrived in Hawaii from elsewhere.

