Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, January 9, 2021?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Is there something that you can look forward to when it comes to new installments soon? Within this piece, we’re going to take a look at that, and of course look to the future beyond that.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and hand out some of the rather-sad news: There is no new episode airing on the network. As for the reason behind that, it still seems due to NBC choosing to air so many this fall and burning a big chunk of its overall episode order.

As of right now, the sketch series still does not have a return date, other than on the other side of inauguration. This may be disappointing for some out there when you consider the events of the past week. We’re not saying that SNL would come out and make light of the events at the Capitol — as a matter of fact, we think the obvious. Yet, there are people who find great value in what the show’s take is on many subjects, and they have a tendency to comment on current events, whether they be good or bad. The show would have been valuable for some commentary tonight, but producers can’t just greenlight an episode at the last second — there are a lot of moving parts going into each installment, whether it be the formulation of sketches, booking a host, and the taping of certain bits that have to be done in advance.

Not only is there no specific date, but we have yet to receive any news as to who the next SNL host is going to be, either. Once that is out there, of course we’ll be back with some discussion on that.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live right now

What do you want to see on Saturday Night Live moving forward?

Are you bummed that there is no new installment tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







