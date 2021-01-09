MacGyver season 5 episode 5 promo: Is Jack referenced at all?







We know that there are a lot of questions about MacGyver season 5 episode 5 airing on Friday — how can there not be? The installment is titled “Jack + Kinematics + Safe Cracker + MgKNO3 + GTO,” and that in itself is like lighting a match within the fandom.

So does the promo give you any information about former series regular Jack Dalton, or at least some sort of reference to him? Not exactly, but we do have some questions about the opening scene of it (watch below). In that, you see Mac and the team interrogating someone who clearly already knows who he is — not only that, but he’s aware that he “makes things out of other things.” It could be that this guy just heard about Mac through some vast criminal underworld; or, it’s also possible that he heard about him through Jack or someone else in Jack’s unit.

We’re not going to lie — we are worried that this episode carries with it some bad news for Jack, given the fact that we still haven’t heard as to whether or not George Eads is returning. We may hear something important about him, even if he’s not featured on-screen. No matter what we’re getting, CBS remains super-secretive about this episode in general. It’s rare for a show like this one that we still don’t have a synopsis and we’re six days out from it airing. Maybe we’ll get one at some point before it airs; they can always hide the guest cast or leave out certain details if you want to keep things under wraps.

For now, though, our advice to you is simple: Watch this episode live, if you can. We can’t guarantee that something big is happening 100%, but why would it have the title and promotional strategy that it does otherwise?

What do you think could be coming on MacGyver season 5 episode 5, judging from this promo?

