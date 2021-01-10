Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? Future of season 2, more







Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz, or today on the app? Within this piece, we’ll be giving you an answer to that. Not only that, but we’ll be looking a little more to what the future holds.

For the time being here, let’s go ahead and kick things off with a dose of bad news — after all, there is no new episode launching this weekend. Last week’s “Heart of Darkness” marked the end of season 1, and now we’re on a hiatus of unknown length for what is happening next.

Interested in some other news on Power Book II: Ghost in video form? then be sure to watch the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

Do we think that a season 2 could premiere in 2021? For the time being we consider it likely, but also recognize that it’s far from guaranteed. We don’t think you can sit here and say that anything is guaranteed in this current climate, given the current spread of the virus and the overall danger that the pandemic has all of us in.

No matter when season 2 premieres, there are a few specific things that we know we can expect. Take, for example, a story that revolves more around Tariq and the Tejadas as a primary point throughout. There was so much weight on season 1, given that it had to both wrap up the events of Power proper and then also introduce some new faces and challenges. Season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost will likely feel more like its own thing, as each character will have a chance to explore the world as they see fit. It’s possible that someone like Tasha could still return, but after the events of the finale, we don’t see it happening immediately.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What do you want to see on Power Book II: Ghost season 2?

Are you bummed that the show is not on the air this weekend? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and then also come back around for more news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







