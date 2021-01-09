Last Man Standing season 9 episode 5 spoilers: Vanessa’s big choice







For those wondering how Last Man Standing will prominently feature some of their newer characters, you’re going to get a good sense of it soon. The January 28 installment is called “Operation Toddler,” and both Kristin and Mandy’s young daughters are each going to be focused on. Because of the time jump, these characters have been aged up enough to exist in some shape or form on the show and here, they could end up being a spokesperson for a campaign.

So what comes of this? A huge decision for Vanessa to make, and one that we could easily imagine getting competitive and crazy. For some early details, be sure to check out the full Last Man Standing season 9 episode 5 synopsis:

When Vanessa asks Ed to revive the Outdoorman Toddler campaign, she is forced to choose between her two new granddaughters for the ad. Meanwhile, Ryan’s plan to buy a house on Mike’s street hits a snag – Mike – in the all-new “Outdoor Toddler” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Jan. 28 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-903) (TV-PG L)

So what sort of objection could Ryan have to Mike buying a house so close? There are a lot of different directions things could go, and it’s one of those stories that we’ll have to see play out more and more over time. Still, we think that there will be an emotional core to this much like there is with almost every episode of this show. It’s about family, and these characters looking out for each other … even if some other problems get in the way first.

Given that this is the final season of the show and the writers have known that for a while, we feel like every single story in its own way is going to bring us closer to that endgame.

What do you think about these early Last Man Standing season 9 episode 5 details?

