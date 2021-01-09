The Rookie season 3 episode 2 promo: ‘In Justice’ and beyond







The Rookie season 3 episode 2 is going to be coming to ABC tomorrow night, and it’s clear already that the show is entering a new phase.

Is the series forgetting about the punishment John Nolan is facing? Hardly, but it’s not going to be the sole focus of the show moving forward. There are a lot of things hinted at in the promo below — some of those you will be seeing on Sunday’s “In Justice,” whereas others are going to come more to light over the course of the entire season.

One of the primary question marks for The Rookie moving forward isn’t about a sole character — instead, it has a little more to do with how the LAPD is able to earn the trust back of the community that they serve. Nolan’s going to do his best to help, but is he really listening? It’s not about being out there in the field; rather, it’s about acknowledging your own faults, and even those of your department. John isn’t a bad egg in the way others are on the force, but he needs to recognize how the actions of the few can poison the perceptions of the many.

Beyond this topical storyline (which will include the presence of Brandon Routh as a controversial cop), this preview for The Rookie hints at all sorts of other stories, as well — think in terms of a pregnancy plotline, plus the arrival of John Nolan’s mother. The goal is to continue to built outward the world already established, and show the reality of what it’s like for these characters to live in 2021. For the time being, it’s hard to know for sure where they will end up, but we have hope that these particular characters can serve their community as they should.

