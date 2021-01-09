Your Honor episode 6 spoilers: Is Michael’s life in danger?







As we prepare for Your Honor episode 6 arriving on Showtime this week, get ready to gasp a few times. This is going to be one of the most intense episodes yet of the Bryan Cranston series, as the walls are getting closer to closing in on Michael.

In the promo below, you can see a number of different ways that Cranston’s character is in trouble. He’s having to meet up with very dangerous people, his secrets are putting a near-impossible weight on his shoulders, and his life is going to be in more jeopardy than even he knows. Michael’s endgame is trying to find his blackmailer, but this is not going to be easy. We don’t think that we have to reminder you that the character is a judge. He’s used to finding the truth, but not in the way that he is facing at this point.

There are some twists coming — one may involve DNA, and the other could involve an attempt at an assassination. We don’t want to easily compare this series to Breaking Bad, but there are some clear similarities. Take, for example, the fact that so much of this show is about a descent. Michael is not Walter White — he doesn’t take any pleasure in the world around him changing. Yet, the peace that he once knew is now gone, and there is no way to imagine things getting more peaceful anytime soon. He started this show trying to protect his son, but where will things land?

We know that Your Honor wants to keep you guessing, and episode 6 could be integral for that very reason. Whatever happens here is probably going to set the stage for the home stretch of the season, and making sure that the story lives up entirely to the hype.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Your Honor

What do you want to see when it comes to Your Honor episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around — that is the best to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







