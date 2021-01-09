The Resident season 4 premiere video: Nic, Conrad’s wedding planning







We know that the upcoming season 4 premiere of The Resident is going to have a lot of drama and hardship. We know that especially due to the presence of the global pandemic, which will be a key plot point throughout.

Yet, at least there is a wedding at the end of all of this to look forward to. Once of the things that the Fox drama is doing in their promotional strategy is reminding viewers that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and the show is going to get there over the course of just one hour. That is what the latest sneak peek below is all about — there is no real mention of a pandemic in here, and instead, it’s lighter fare courtesy of Conrad and Nic. The two speak at length about the upcoming wedding as they try to figure out what are some of the things that they want there. Conrad defers on a number of decisions, but makes it clear that he wants blue wildflowers as opposed to something burgundy. The reason? It brings him back to the start of his relationship with Nic.

Oh, and it also turns out that he really likes “Mr. Brightside.” We would pay big money to see Conrad do karaoke to all of The Killers’ greatest hits by the end of the premiere.

The fact that Fox is releasing this preview, coupled with photos above, is to make it clear that the wedding is happening. It’s not something that will be derailed, though Conrad, Nic, and the rest of the cast are going to go through a near-impossible health crisis before they make it there.

Related News – Be sure to get some more insight when it comes to The Resident season 4

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 4?

Is Conrad and Nic’s wedding at the top of the list? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







