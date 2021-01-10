Shameless season 11 episode 5 return date: The story of ‘Slaughter’







Following this weekend’s new episode, we have some bad news: You’ll be waiting a while to see Shameless season 11 episode 5.

So why is Showtime making you wait so long in order to get new episodes? We wish there were fewer breaks this time around, but there are some clear reasons for it. Shameless is one of the shows currently impacted by filming shutdowns in the Los Angeles area, and that means that the network has to scale out everything that they have filmed. There will likely be some more Shameless: Hall of Shame installments for the next couple of weeks, and the next installment (entitled “Slaughter”) is currently set to air on January 31. Remember that everything here is something to change depending on what happens with production.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, let’s get to sharing some of the details — below, we have the full Shameless season 11 episode 5 synopsis:

Ian and Mickey get creative when the safety of their security gig comes into question. Dynamic duo Frank and Kev make a last-ditch effort to take down the Milkovich’s. V canvasses to get black people to the polls but realizes there’s barely any black people left on the Southside. Lip and Tami get surprising news about their house that forces them to look elsewhere. Debbie takes Franny to a comic book signing for her favorite wrestler. Carl and Leesie’s differing approaches to policing come to a head.

Clearly, the satire is going to be strong in this episode, as the series is going to be taking a hard look at gentrification and also local policing. Sometimes, certain members of the Gallagher family do realize some harsh truths about society; it just takes them a little bit longer to get there. Maybe Carl, for example, will start to realize that a rogue cop isn’t a good thing for the city of Chicago.

