The Blacklist season 8 episode 3 photo: Could Aram help Liz?







Come January 22 The Blacklist season 8 episode 3 is going to arrive on NBC and this just in: Things are going to get wild. After all, we’d be somewhat shocked if they didn’t.

As we discuss in the aforementioned video, revenge is going to be a key theme for the first episode back. Entering “16 Ounces,” we know that Elizabeth Keen is angry — very much so. Why? It’s not altogether hard to understand. She is furious at Raymond Reddington for killing her mother Katarina, let alone right in front of her. While we can’t say for sure that this was actually Katarina, we have to believe that it is for the time being. Despite her intentions, Liz saw her as a way to get answers on her past. This was her way to try and fight to move forward; now, she is not going to have an opportunity to do that.

So with this in mind, we have to imagine that she’s plotting something, whether it be to go after Reddington or find another avenue for answers. The question here becomes how she is going to go about getting them, and who she is going to be communicating with along the way on her road to the truth. Is Aram going to be an asset? The photo above suggests that the two are having an important conversation, though it’s not entirely clear at the moment what said conversation is.

We do foresee Liz trying to use members of the Task Force to reach her end goal, but will they be willing to go along with all of her plans? It’s possible that someone like Aram could be there almost as a conduit so Liz sees another side, or realizes that she may be acting perhaps a tad too hasty in her search for the truth.

