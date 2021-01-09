Blue Bloods season 11 episode 4: The Allison Mulaney decision







We’ve seen countless dilemmas for Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods over the years — yet, the Allison Mulaney storyline has to be among the best.

Anchored by a fantastic performance from Ali Stroker, we had a chance to see how Frank handled a delicate situation. This wasn’t a case of a police offer being apathetic to their job; instead, it was someone desperate to do their job, but was blocked by regulation after an incident left them in a wheelchair.

We saw over the course of this episode that Allison did everything in her power to keep her post as detective, including trying to make sure she was not automatically retired. This is one of the reasons why she proclaimed what she did at a news conference — she didn’t want to be forgotten about. The problem is that Frank had never let a person in a wheelchair serve as a detective before. He tried to find another job for her within the NYPD, but when the dust settled, that was just not something that she wanted. As we progressed in the story, it wasn’t clear how this would end — other than that she had retained representation in case she needed it.

So how did the story end? It turned out that Allison was able to engaged in a little bit of heroism within her wheelchair. After the fact, the question became a little more complicated — she had just proven that she was capable of being able to do this job. She made it clear that she wasn’t going to sue the department; either she would keep her job in New York or go elsewhere. Frank was able to make an arrangement with her, one where he could keep her in the field under certain stipulations — including weekly progress reports. It was a victory, and an earned one for her. Frank knew that she deserved the job; that’s why he kept her.

Related News – Be sure to check out other news on Blue Bloods, including more insight regarding the future

What did you think about Blue Bloods season 11 episode 4 overall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







