The Resident season 4 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Mina’s Kangaroo Court’







There are a few different things to be excited about for The Resident season 4 episode 2 in advance. What is one of the big ones? It’s really a chance to see the other side of the global health crisis.

In the event that you haven’t heard already, the upcoming premiere is going to revolving mostly around how the doctors and nurses are coping with the pandemic. At the end of the episode, though, we’ll flash forward in time and see Conrad and Nic get married. Episode 2, meanwhile, will turn the page. The show will become somewhat like it’s always been, but the health crisis will continue to play a role in the progression of certain stories. This is an episode entitled “Mina’s Kangaroo Court” (we already want more insight on what that means!), and you can read more about it courtesy of The Resident season 4 episode 2 synopsis below:

When Cain’s elective surgery patient returns with complications, Mina and Raptor butt heads over how to handle the situation. Conrad and Devon treat a local Congresswoman who withholds information that could prevent her from receiving proper treatment, causing Devon to open up about his grief. In the wake of losing many colleagues to the virus, Bell worries who would be there for him in a moment of crisis and finds himself mining his own past to find his estranged former stepson, elite plastic surgeon Dr. Jake Wong (guest star Conrad Ricamora). Meanwhile, Logan Kim finds himself on the chopping block when the doctors are questioned about his actions during the pandemic in the all-new “Mina’s Kangaroo Court” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Jan. 19 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-402) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

We’re glad to learn more about how Bell is going to be connecting with his former stepson, since it speaks to something that is far more important to him emotionally. He has to figure out how to be a different person, and that’s not going to be a process that comes easily for him.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident right now

What intrigues you the most about The Resident season 4 episode 2 on paper?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







