MacGyver season 5 episode 5: Jack Dalton questions galore







What’s going on with MacGyver season 5 episode 5 and Jack Dalton? This is one of the biggest questions running through our head entering next week’s installment. After all, there is a lot of mystery out there around it, mostly because of the title: “Jack + Kinematics + Safe Cracker + MgKNO3 + GTO.”

We have to go ahead and assume that the Jack in the title is the same one played by George Eads for the early part of the show’s run — the writers would assume that viewers would guess this, so why else put him in the title? Yet, despite the intrigued associated with the title, we’ve never seen confirmation that Eads himself is returning for the episode. Maybe he is and it’s a well-kept secret, but at the very least, he must be involved in this story somewhat. It makes sense that the show wouldn’t forget about him entirely, given that Jack had such an important role in Mac, Riley, and Matty’s lives in some shape or form. Why wouldn’t you want to revisit that?

Adding to the mystery right now is the fact that CBS has not issued a synopsis for this installment as of yet, even though it’s only one week away … and they have released a synopsis for the one airing on January 22. So, in the end, we’ve got a lot to think about, but some of it may be addressed either at the end of episode 4 or in the promo that airs later tonight. If there is more info out there, we’ll be sure to update the piece.

For now, let’s all just put on our collective thinking caps and wonder what in the world MacGyver has in store for us next.

What do you think is going to happen on MacGyver season 5 episode 5, especially when it comes to Jack Dalton?

