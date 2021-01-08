Is Doug Jones leaving Star Trek: Discovery prior to season 4?







Is Doug Jones leaving Star Trek: Discovery leading into the upcoming season 4? For those out there with questions, we’re happy to get to the bottom of it here.

The reason for the questions at the moment is fairly simple: Saru was not on the bridge at the end of the finale, one that saw Michael Burnham elevated to the position of Captain. Does that mean that he’s going to be leaving the ship altogether? Not exactly — he just had some other goals in mind, and will be there as a part of the series moving forward.

To get some further insight and validation on that very subject, be sure to check out now some of what executive producer / co-showrunner Michelle Paradise had to say to TVLine:

Yes, he is absolutely coming back. The end of the season for him was about returning to Kaminar to help Su’Kal, so he was not there at the end, but we are not letting Doug Jones go anywhere. He’s definitely back in action for Season 4.

One of the things about Star Trek: Discovery that we appreciate so much is the camaraderie with all of the crew, and we’re sure that this is very much going to remain at the foundation of the show moving forward. We’re excited to see that, but also realize that there will probably be some new faces who also eventually emerge as a part of this world, as well. We welcome that, largely because so much of this franchise is (ahem) about discovery. You want to be able to see these characters venturing off into new worlds and seeing how other characters interact with one another.

