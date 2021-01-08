Blue Bloods season 11 episode 4: Tom Selleck, Ali Stroker sneak peek







In just a matter of hours Blue Bloods season 11 episode 4 is poised to arrive on CBS, and in this one, Frank faces another big decision.

For a little bit more on that subject, just take a look at the sneak peek below. Frank is talking to Detective Allison Mulaney (Broadway star Ali Stroker) about her recent decision to try and keep her job. She made the announcement at a press conference, one where it looked as though she was going to be retiring from the force after suffering an injury on the job.

Herein comes the challenge for Frank: There has never been a detective who operated a crime scene in a wheelchair. He clearly respects Mulaney as an officer, but there are questions he has about how she will be able to do her job. He is also frustrated that she vocalized her intent to keep working publicly, which is a way to ensure she would get proper attention. She indicates to Frank in this preview that she knew full well this was the only way to ensure that she didn’t get swept under the rug.

Ultimately, Frank has a decision to make: Allow Mulaney to remain out in the field or face a backlash. Judging from how Allison is working to stay in shape, she’s proving that she is still capable of performing many aspects of the job. We know that some of the rules around this in real life can be hazy and often depend on specific departments and qualifications. Because of this, it’s hard to really know entirely how Blue Bloods will take this on, and how it will conclude. One thing we do know, however, is that Stroker is a fantastic actor and we’d love to see her beyond this one episode.

