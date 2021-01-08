Mr. Mayor episode 3 preview: What follows two-part premiere?







Following the events of this two-episode premiere on NBC tonight, do you want to get a sense of what’s next on Mr. Mayor episode 3? What we’ve seen through the first two episodes are stories jam-packed full of madcap comedy, plus also plenty of political spoofing. Each episode will probably focus on a different issue for the Mayor’s office as we see it steer somewhat towards an unpredictable conclusion.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Mr. Mayor episode 3 synopsis with some more news as to what's coming up:

01/14/2021 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Thursday) : Jayden interviews candidates for an opening on the team. Neil gets sidetracked during a town hall and Orly has a shocking realization. TV-PG

We say this often, but episodes 2 and 3 of a series are perhaps the most important. A lot of people will give a show at least one or two more chances if they think it’s at least okay. This is where you really have to commit to getting people fully on board. If that doesn’t happen, then it becomes a problem for the rest of the run.

It’s honestly hard to say how Mr. Mayor is going to fare through its first episode, largely because the circumstances surrounding it are fairly unprecedented. Just think about it for a moment — this is a series that is airing at a time of so much political upheaval, and it’s trying to serve as some sort of distraction. The timing just isn’t great, even with a great team led by Tina Fey/Robert Carlock and a great star in Ted Danson. There are huge challenges ahead, and we’ll see what the ratings are tomorrow.

In the end, it could be the digital viewership and DVR views that make the real difference as to whether or not this is a success in the end. We’ll just have to wait and see…

