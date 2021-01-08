Call Me Kat episode 3 spoilers: Kat takes a vacation







On next week’s Call Me Kat episode 3, we’re going to see something different almost right away: A vacation! Or, at least the planning for one. This is a storyline that doesn’t tend to happen for most other shows until much later in their run … but Call Me Kat isn’t really looking to be like most other shows. She’s not your typical leading role for a sitcom — she’s quirky, enthusiastic, and very much herself.

For this particular episode, what Kat has to figure out is this — she’s got a chance to take off somewhere tropical, but what do you do when you have no one on the surface to go with you?

Below, CarterMatt offers up the full Call Me Kat episode 3 synopsis with some other news on what lies ahead:

Kat wins a free trip to Puerto Rico for herself and a friend, but she doesn’t have anyone to go with her. Her friends convince her to go alone, but she makes a last-minute change of plans. Meanwhile, after being left in charge of the café, Randi and Phil have trouble with the new register in the all-new “Vacation” episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Jan. 14 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-103) (TV-14 D, L)

Can Call Me Kat keep up its momentum?

That is something that we are rather curious to see at the moment, largely because there aren’t a lot of clear answers. The premiere generated a strong 1.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, but that was following a strong NFL lead-in. Tonight’s episode comes after Hell’s Kitchen, and that is a totally different sort of program. We’re intrigued to see what the ratings are tomorrow, and if Mayim Bialik and company have an almost-instant hit on their hands.

