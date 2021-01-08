Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 5 spoilers: Broadway connections







Want to get a sense of what’s next on Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 5, following the events of tonight? We saw the epic return of Rafael Barba, and we’ll admit that we’re still emotional over that final scene with him and Olivia.

Yet, and like with all things SVU, the series moves forward next week. There is an episode coming entitled “Turn Me On Take Me Private” next week, and it will be venturing into a very different world — one that starts digital before venturing far out of it. It is also one that will feature appearances from some notable Broadway actors, as mentioned within the attached synopsis:

01/14/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The SVU investigates whether a role-play session on a camming website turns violent when one user decides to meet his idol in person. Guest starring Eva Noblezada, Alex Brightman and John Waters. TV-14

The casting of notable stage performers this season is no coincidence, as this is something that showrunner Warren Leight is emphasizing behind the scenes. This is something he mentioned on Twitter recently:

We are trying to hire every Broadway actor we can while we and they wait for the curtains to rise again … And yes, by Broadway, we of course also mean off, and off-off, and off-off-off.

There are many industries that are hurting dramatically amidst the global pandemic, to the point where it is almost impossible to focus on all of them. Live theater has been decimated almost more than any other, since the main revenue stream was people attending these shows in-person. SVU has long had a history of embracing theatre actors even before the pandemic began, so we do appreciate them doing so now more than ever. Also, Eva Noblezada and Alex Brightman should be brilliant here.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SVU right now

What do you want to see when it comes to SVU season 22 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







